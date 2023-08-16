Manhattan Insights: Polling Republican Voters (Insights From Early Primary States)

Throughout July, the Manhattan Institute conducted an extensive survey of likely 2024 Republican primary voters in key states—Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Among other surprising findings, the GOP base is more unified on modern cultural debates surrounding identity politics than on long-standing disputes over abortion and gun rights. They remain hawkish on foreign policy and market-oriented on economics. And while Republicans see the present migrant crisis as a high priority, there is widespread support for easing legal immigration pathways for the skilled and financially independent.

Jesse Arm, the Manhattan Institute’s director of external affairs, conducted the survey and analyzed the results in a recent paper. He joins Manhattan Insights to discuss the findings with host Reihan Salam.

READING:

https://manhattan.institute/article/survey-analysis-on-the-political-and-policy-preferences-of-gop-voters-in-iowa-new-hampshire-south-carolina

https://www.city-journal.org/article/ron-desantis-unleash-your-nerdy-side