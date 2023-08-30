Manhattan Insights: California's Climate Hypocrisy

American environmentalism is at a crossroads. Laws championed by environmental activists of the past are now hindering the reforms advocated by today's environmentalists, who deem them crucial to combat climate change. But lost in this debate between preservationists and climate hawks is a realistic understanding of the effects that "green" rules and regulations have on the everyday citizen. Nowhere is this clearer than in California.

Jennifer Hernandez practices environmental, land use, and civil rights law in California. She joins Reihan Salam to discuss the class politics of environmentalism and the failures of the Golden State's model of environmental regulation.

Related reading:

California’s Climate Hypocrisy, City Journal online, https://www.city-journal.org/article/californias-climate-hypocrisy

California’s Administrative Power Grab Hurts Californians, Does Nothing For Climate; Breakthrough Journal, https://thebreakthrough.org/journal/no-17-summer-2022/californias-administrative-power-grab-hurts-californians-does-nothing-for-climate