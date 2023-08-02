Manhattan Insights: Backsliding or Self-Sabotage?

American democracy is in decline, or so it's been argued by political scientists and media pundits. But what if those proclaiming its demise are unintentionally eroding the nation's civic health, giving rise to the very outcome they fear?

Jason Willick is a columnist at the Washington Post who writes about politics, law, and foreign affairs. He's also an observer of the so-called "American democracy debate," and he joins our host Reihan Salam to discuss.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/06/04/democracy-autocracy-republican-democrat-study/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/08/john-roberts-outmaneuvers-supreme-court-critics/