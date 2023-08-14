The Last Optimist: Harold Hamm, Icon of the Oilfields

Mark P. Mills talks with Harold Hamm, founder and former CEO, now Executive Chairman of Continental Resources.

Hamm, one of the key pioneers of the American shale revolution, has written a book about his life’s journey and the critical role of the U.S. oil and gas industry. Game Changer: Our Fifty-Year Mission to Secure America’s Energy Independence (Forefront Books, 2023).

About The Last Optimist

