September 29th, 2023 Podcast by The Glenn Show

Dems Take Fire from the Left

On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Sabrina Salvati and Glenn Loury's wife, LaJuan Loury, join Glenn to discuss the nascent tensions in left-wing circles from left-wing comic and podcaster Jimmy Dore's interview with friend, political ally, and 2024 presidential candidate Cornel West. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

