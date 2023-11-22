Countdown to Election 2024: Understanding America’s Political Pulse

As the 2024 election draws near, voters in early primary states will soon decide who will be on the ballot for president in November. Will the race be a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden? And what impact, if any, will the current president's lagging popularity and the former president's legal troubles have on the contest?

To shed light on the presidential race and the GOP primary in particular, guest host Jesse Arm (MI's director of external affairs) talks with Patrick Ruffini. Patrick is the co-founder of Echelon Insights, a next-generation polling, analytics, and intelligence firm. He began his career as one of the country’s first political-digital practitioners. He managed grassroots technology and outreach for President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign and previously ran digital strategy for the Republican National Committee. Ruffini is the author of a new book, Party of the People: Inside the Multiracial Populist Coalition Remaking the GOP.

