Capitalism Can Save the Environment | Benji Backer

Progressives have long dominated the environmental movement, advocating government spending and bureaucratic oversight as the solution to climate change. Countless local and federal regulations have been aimed at mitigating environmental harm, often hampering productivity. Is this really the best way to preserve our planet? Some conservatives believe we should instead turn to innovative, market-driven solutions that balance environmental protection with economic growth.

Our guest, self-described “conservative environmentalist” Benji Backer, proposes new ways to discuss climate issues and encourages conservatives to contribute to the environmental debate. By engaging private landowners—who play a pivotal role in environmental stewardship—and implementing local solutions, Backer believes we can reduce waste and address the root of environmental degradation. Instead of looking to government to dictate our climate response, he says we should foster individual responsibility and focus on practical solutions, like opting for reusable items, improving recycling infrastructure, and encouraging thoughtful consumer behavior.

Benji Backer is the author of the new book, "The Conservative Environmentalist: Common Sense Solutions for a Sustainable Future." He is the founder and executive chairman of the American Conservation Coalition (ACC), the largest right-of-center environmental organization in the country. A graduate of the University of Washington, Benji has been named to the Fortune 40 Under 40, Forbes 30 Under 30, GreenBiz 30 Under 30, and Grist 50 lists.

