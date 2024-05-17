Campus Protests at Semester's End

On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury and John McWhorter discuss America’s stake in the Gaza War, the death toll and humanitarian crisis, and whether students should be forced to listen to protests, even if they’re deeply offended by them. They also discuss Glenn's new memoir, Late Admissions: Confessions of a Black Conservative, available now. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

