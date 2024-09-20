View all Podcasts Back to The Glenn Show
Governance, Economics
September 20th, 2024 Podcast by The Glenn Show

An Economist for President?

Table of Contents

On this week's episode of The Glenn Show, Glenn Loury welcomes esteemed economist, entrepreneur, author, and former presidential candidate, Larry Kotlikoff. Larry makes the case that the next president must bring informed economic solutions to pressing issues such as inflation, healthcare, and inequality. Below you will find the YouTube and Spotify links to watch and listen to the episode.

