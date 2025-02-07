Troubled: A Conversation with Rob Henderson & Dr. Drew Pinsky

Please join us to celebrate the paperback release of MI Senior Fellow Rob Henderson's bestselling book, Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Drew Pinsky—renowned TV personality, physician, and longtime advocate for families and youth—for a candid and insightful conversation about the book.

Over the years, the Manhattan Institute has proudly been a home for ideas that challenge false narratives and illuminate overlooked realities of American life. In Troubled, Henderson shares his experiences growing up in foster care and navigating questions of family and social class. His insights underscore the need for a society that truly supports children and parents. Henderson's idea of "luxury beliefs"—ideas and opinions that confer status on the upper class but inflict a cost on lower classes—is a centerpiece of the book and an idea that has gained significant traction in the past years.

Photo by D. Corson/ClassicStock/Getty Images