Special Screening: “15 DAYS, The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures”

Please join the Manhattan Institute and Restore Childhood for a special screening of “15 DAYS,” a powerful new documentary that examines the devastating truth behind America's pandemic school closures. Through intimate portraits of families, courageous educators, and leading scientists, “15 DAYS” chronicles the untold story of how America's children were abandoned by the institutions meant to protect them.

What was promised as "15 days to slow the spread" became years of institutional failure and historic policy failure. The film features leading voices including Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Scott Atlas, Martin Gurri, former NPR education correspondent Anya Kamenetz, and the grassroots leaders who organized the fight to reopen schools.

Director and producer Natalya Murakhver spent three and a half years documenting the impact of pandemic policies on children after founding Restore Childhood in 2022, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting children and empowering parents.

Following the screening, there will be a panel discussion and reception.

Panel Featuring:

Natalya Murakhver: Director and Producer

John Tierney: Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute

Dr. Kristen Walsh: Community Pediatrician and Child Advocate

Garrett “Bam” Morgan, Jr.: Featured student in the film

Agenda:

5:40 PM | Doors Open and Guest Check-in

6: 15 PM – 7:30 PM | Film Screening

7:30 PM – 8:15 PM | Panel and Q&A

8:15 PM – 9:00 PM | Closing Reception

Location: LOOK Cinema, 657 W 57th St., New York, NY 10019

