MI Senior Fellow, Rob Henderson, author of the widely acclaimed Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class, will sit down with Ed Latimore, professional boxer, physicist, and author of the powerful new book, Hard Lessons from the Hurt Business.

Through the lens of Ed's latest work—an unflinching look at the wisdom forged in the ring and beyond—this conversation will explore:

How struggle builds resilience

What boxing teaches about discipline, ego, and control

The meaning of masculinity in a changing culture

How to turn pain into purpose

We hope that you will join us for this meaningful discussion.

Harmonie Club - Harmonie Room

4 E 60th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022

AGENDA:

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM | Guest Check-in and Opening Reception

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM | Speaking Program

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM | Networking Reception

RSVP

Photo: leolintang / iStock / Getty Images Plus