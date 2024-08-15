View all Events
Event Economics

Econ Lunch Discussion with William Easterly

24
Thursday October 2024
Starts at 12pm

Speakers

William Easterly Professor of Economics, New York University
Allison Schrager Senior Fellow | Contributing Editor, City Journal @AllisonSchrager
INQUIRIES
events@manhattan.institute
AGENDA
12:00 pm Check-in and Lunch provided
12:15 pm - 1:15 pm Roundtable Discussion

Over the course of his career at New York University, William Easterly has been at the forefront of debates on most compelling economic issues, including the effectiveness of foreign aid, the root causes of economic growth, and the systemic failings that deepen inequality in developing nations.

Please join us for a roundtable discussion with William Easterly, economics professor and co-director of NYU’s Development Research institute. In a conversation moderated by MI senior fellow Allison Schrager, Easterly will apply his extensive body of work to current economic debates surrounding foreign aid, free trade, and global poverty.

