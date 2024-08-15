Econ Lunch Discussion with William Easterly

Over the course of his career at New York University, William Easterly has been at the forefront of debates on most compelling economic issues, including the effectiveness of foreign aid, the root causes of economic growth, and the systemic failings that deepen inequality in developing nations.

Please join us for a roundtable discussion with William Easterly, economics professor and co-director of NYU’s Development Research institute. In a conversation moderated by MI senior fellow Allison Schrager, Easterly will apply his extensive body of work to current economic debates surrounding foreign aid, free trade, and global poverty.

Photo by Getty Images