City Journal Quarterly Spotlight: Migrant Contracting Chaos

In response to New York City’s ongoing migrant crisis, Mayor Eric Adams has awarded billions of dollars to contractors—many politically connected—to provide an array of services. As Nicole Gelinas points out in the Summer issue of City Journal, “The amount of money Gotham is spending to welcome, shelter, feed, safeguard, and educate migrants is staggering.” The projected $4.7 billion spent on migrant services in FY 2025 either eclipses or approximates what New York City will spend on core public services such as sanitation and the fire department. Is there an end in sight for this "permanent emergency?" How will what Gelinas calls a “bonanza for no-bid deals” affect everyday life in New York?

Please join us for an evening reception and conversation with Nicole Gelinas, City Journal contributing editor and Manhattan Institute senior fellow, and John Ketcham, Manhattan Institute cities director, for discussion of "The Migrant Contracting Mess" and what it means for taxpayers.

Photo: Getty Images