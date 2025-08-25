Luxury Beliefs and Damaged Childhoods Abigail Shrier and Rob Henderson in Los Angeles

On Thursday, October 16, we hope you can join us for a wide-ranging and thought-provoking conversation between MI senior fellows Abigail Shrier and Rob Henderson.

California should be paradise, but a culture of progressive conformity can make life in the Golden State unpleasant for anyone who questions the reigning orthodoxy. Political groupthink has likewise made fixing many of the state’s increasingly more pressing challenges nearly impossible, resulting in an ever-higher cost of living and declining quality of life for many Californians.

In their conversation, Henderson and Shrier will discuss the unique challenges of growing up, raising a family, and staying true to your values in deep-blue California.

Abigail Shrier is the New York Times bestselling author of Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up and national bestselling Irreversible Damage, which explore the unintended consequences of the youth‑therapy boom and gender‑medicine craze. An award-winning journalist, Shrier’s forthcoming book is The Plot Against Love, an investigation into why the rising generation isn't pairing up.

Rob Henderson is the bestselling author of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class and originator of the “luxury beliefs,” the idea that fashionable views promoted by elites have downstream consequences for lower-income and vulnerable populations. His memoir was recently optioned for a scripted feature film.

Beverly Hills Marriott - Del Rey Ballroom

1150 S Beverly Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035

AGENDA:

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM PDT | Guest Check-in and Opening Reception

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM | Speaking Program

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM | Networking Reception

