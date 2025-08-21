New York City is home to what might be the single largest achievement in urban American history: the Great Crime Decline of the 1990s and 2000s, during which murders in America’s largest city dropped from more than 2,200 per year to fewer than 300. Much ink has been spilled over the years investigating how that decline was achieved, but almost no one disputes that the NYPD played a significant role in bringing safety to a city that had become synonymous with crime and disorder. Despite all that’s been written about the topic, fairly little has come from the police officers and detectives working the streets during the 20th century’s final decade.

Please join us for the 2025 George L. Kelling Lecture, featuring John Jay College professor Peter Moskos, whose most recent book, Back From The Brink, takes readers inside the NYPD through a powerful and gripping collection of first-hand accounts from the men and women who executed the vision that helped make New York one of America’s safest big cities.

Yale Club, Library

50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017

AGENDA

6:00 PM – 6:30 PM Opening Reception

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM Panel Discussion

7:30 PM – 8:00 PM Closing Reception

Photo by © Erik Freeland/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images