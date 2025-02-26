The Affirmative Action Myth: Why Blacks Don't Need Racial Preferences to Succeed

About the Book

From Wall Street Journal columnist and Manhattan Institute senior fellow Jason L. Riley, a contrarian argument that racial preferences have done more harm than good for black Americans



After the Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the use of race in college admissions was unconstitutional, many predicted that the black middle class was doomed. One byproduct of a half century of affirmative action is that it has given people the impression that blacks can’t advance without special treatment. In The Affirmative Action Myth, Jason L. Riley details the neglected history of black achievement without government intervention. Using empirical data, Riley shows how black families lifted themselves out of poverty prior to the racial preference policies of the 1960s and 1970s.



Black employment, incomes, homeownership, and educational attainment all were on the rise in the first two-thirds of the twentieth century and began to stagnate only after affirmative action became the law of the land, tainting black achievement with suspicions of unfair advantage. Countering thinkers who blame white supremacy and systemic racism for today’s racial gaps, Riley offers a more optimistic story of black success without racial favoritism.

About the Author

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and a columnist for the Wall Street Journal. He is the author of several previous books, including Maverick: A Biography of Thomas Sowell.

Praise

“From his position of earned eminence among commentators on today’s intersection of culture and politics, Jason L. Riley dissects the false promises and actual damages of race-based policies. His book validates Chief Justice John Roberts’s acerbic words: ‘It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.’”―George F. Will, syndicated columnist



“Riley’s The Affirmative Action Myth is a clear, concise, and humane account of the perverse consequences of race-conscious policies. He calmly and judiciously demolishes the many myths and distortions that sustain the affirmative action empire. He exposes the relentless pessimism behind racial preferences and points to a respectful, tried-and-true alternative. Proponents of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) have acted as if they occupied a moral high ground. Riley turns this around—he is the true ‘racial progressive’ we need.”―Christina Hoff Sommers, senior fellow emeritus, American Enterprise Institute



“The Affirmative Action Myth by Riley comes along at a critical time to make an important point. Black Americans don’t need racial preferences. We did pretty well before they existed. Meritocracy is the best way to build a successful nation, and Riley makes the case for it.”―Wilfred Reilly, author of Lies My Liberal Teacher Told Me