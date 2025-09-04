Zohran Mamdani Revealed His True Colors on Crime — in His First Run for Office

Public safety may be the one issue that could destroy Zohran Mamdani’s hopes in the New York City mayoral race — which is why the once-proud Democratic Socialist has spent the last few weeks distancing himself from his own party’s radical platform.

Mamdani, a two-term state Assemblyman, won his seat in 2020 as part of a far-left contingent of socialist anti-police agitators whose radicalism knew no bounds.

“Defund the police” and “abolish jails” were far from empty slogans to Mamdani and his comrades, but core elements of their political identity.

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images