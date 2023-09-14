Yes, Blame for Migrant Flood Rests on Biden— But Adams Isn’t Helping Himself, or the City

President Biden has failed on immigration, so he’s looking for any reason he can find to blame Mayor Adams for the ensuing mess in New York City.

But Adams keeps giving the White House reasons to blame him.

Just because Biden has failed doesn’t let Adams off the hook for his own blunders over the past year.

It’s worth repeating that the White House created this problem. At least 3 million people have crossed the border on Biden’s watch.

Yet the president has offered no proposal to the G20 or Congress for how the West should treat asylum seekers when hundreds of millions of people across the world are potentially asylum-seekers.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images