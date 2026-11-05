Would You Pass the ‘Fake Breasts’ Test?

I am considering sticking on a pair of prosthetic breasts and applying for a job at Oxford University. The Spectator paying what it does, all of us columnists must have a side-hustle of sorts. Perhaps this could be mine.

The thought is inspired by the emergence into the news of Matt Rattley, a lecturer in biochemistry at St Hilda’s College, Oxford. I know it is unkind to attack people for their looks, so allow me to describe Rattley’s appearance in as neutral a manner as possible.

Rattley is clearly a man – or to put it in the language of our time, he is someone who was ‘assigned male at birth’. Which is to say that after the moment of birth one of those cruel NHS nurses who are so stretched for time dangled him upside down, jiggled him about a bit and said: ‘Sod it, Doreen, let’s just put “boy” again.’

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Spectator (Paywall)

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Douglas Murray is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor of City Journal