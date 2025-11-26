Worthwhile Reads for Your Thanksgiving Break

Good morning:

With most schools closed this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, take the time to watch a new documentary, 15 Days, on the Covid-19-era school closures.

Reviewed by Adam Lehodey in City Journal, the film reminds viewers of the Covid-era’s key players, as well as the decisions and debates that Americans still have not fully reckoned with. In particular, 15 Days focuses on the advocacy of teachers’ union leaders and how they used the pandemic and the school closures they demanded as an opportunity to bilk states and the federal government for more than $185 billion in funding—even after we knew children were largely not at risk of serious illness, and evidence from several U.S. states and European countries suggested that school reopenings were not correlated with fatalities.

The public officials who failed to stand up to teachers’ unions and kept students and families unsure about the next steps for their schools failed the children they were supposed to serve. Supporting children sometimes means stepping in.

Naomi Schaefer Riley uses another documentary, the 2023 Netflix film Take Care of Maya, to urge American parents and the broader public not to turn against mandated reporting of child abuse by medical professionals. As she writes in City Journal, Child Abuse Pediatricians are often blamed for incorrect diagnoses; and they are blamed when Child Protective Services decides to remove children from their parents’ custody. That is a nightmare for any parent, “but for abused children, the nightmares are darker still.”

On a more positive note, a new issue brief by Alex Adams uses Idaho, an early adopter of charter school legislation, as a case study for states looking to find the appropriate balance of flexibility and accountability in their charter school systems. Idaho’s high-performing charters were rewarded with more autonomy and less heavy-handed regulatory oversight. Low-performing schools were given more support, but also more oversight than even traditional public schools. In both cases, the focus was on student success.

In other news, Jim Copland weighs in on the reporting that President Trump is looking to address the problem of “woke capital”—political activists disguised as investors using America’s biggest publicly traded corporations to advance a leftist political agenda over the interests of average shareholders. In the New York Post, Copland writes that putting an end to this kind of activist investing is great for the average Joe, who relies on passive index funds for their retirement.

In a new essay for the print edition of National Review, Tal Fortgang defines the new morality that leads seemingly normal Americans to celebrate and elevate to cult status people like Luigi Mangione, the alleged killer of health insurance executive Brian Thompson. It’s a pagan morality, untethered from the Biblical, Judeo-Christian tradition of recognizing the dignity of every individual and holding individuals responsible for their actions, as opposed to the groups they belong to. As we lose biblical literacy and smirk at the Bible as foundational American text and moral standard, pagan morality floods in to take its place.

Finally, in a new MI video, Adam Lehodey recommends three books (other than the Bible) for NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani to read over his Thanksgiving break. We should crack them open, too.

Continue reading for all these insights and more. And have a very happy Thanksgiving.

