Work Permits Won’t Magically Solve NYC’s Migrant Crisis — They’ll Make It Worse

After weeks of fighting, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams finally agreed with each other on how to fix the migrant crisis.

The answer, they said last week, is faster work permits from Washington.

When these two agree on something to do with migrants, you know it’s probably wrong.

“We must expedite work visas,” Adams said Thursday at a Lower Manhattan rally. “We’re calling on our national leaders.”

The fact he had to show up to protest President Joe Biden in making this request isn’t the greatest sign of any breakthrough in cooperation from DC.

Hochul isn’t faring better.

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images