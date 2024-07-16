Will Jewish Students Be Safe This Fall?

Harvard impanels two task forces and drops suspensions for unlawful conduct.

The national discussion about antisemitism on college campuses that followed the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel last year was welcome and overdue. But as a Journal editorial in December warned, “it won’t amount to much if the only result is the resignation of a couple of university presidents.”

The presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard resigned, but old habits die hard. And it isn’t clear that Jewish students returning to campus in the fall will feel any safer than they did in the spring, when buildings were occupied, property was destroyed, classes were held remotely, and graduation ceremonies were canceled.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

Photo by Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images