Will a New Law Keep Men out of Women’s Sports?

Tomorrow, the Nassau County Legislature will vote on a measure that would prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports in county-owned facilities.

While critics like state Attorney General Letitia James have called it “discriminatory” and “transphobic,” the measure, supported by most Nassau County voters, would actually promote fairness and integrity in women’s athletics.

The proposed law is not motivated by antagonism toward the transgender community.

In fact, the law allows trans-identified females to compete against males in some contexts, and for the trans-identified of either sex to participate on co-ed teams.

What the proposed law expressly prohibits is biological males competing on, and against, all-female teams.

______________________

Joseph Figliolia is a policy analyst at the Manhattan Institute. Paul Dreyer is a Cities Policy Analyst at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images