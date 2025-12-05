Why US Mass Killings Are Nearing a Two-Decade Low

Mass murder is at a low ebb. A new AP/USA Today analysis counts just 17 mass killings — defined as when four or more people are killed, excluding the perpetrator, within 24 hours — in the US so far this year. That pace would make 2025 the quietest year since the database began in 2006.

Although the year is not over — and rare events like these are subject to random fluctuations — it’s not just the AP’s tallies of mass killings that have fallen lately. The Gun Violence Archive has produced counts of “mass murders” and much more broadly defined “mass shootings” which are substantially down from the last few years, too. And perhaps most encouragingly, overall murders in American cities have been steadily dropping, month by month, since 2022.

______________________

Robert VerBruggen is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by gorodenkoff/Getty Images