Why Johnny Can’t Read Anything Other Than Pronouns

Schools have become laboratories for esoteric ideological projects, not centers of learning.

The Supreme Court reinstated a lower-court ruling this week that said California schools must notify the parents of children who start asking to use new pronouns or otherwise take steps to adopt a “gender identity” at school that is different from their sex.

In an unsigned 6-3 decision—the liberal justices dissented—the court said the plaintiffs were likely to prevail on their claim that schools violated the Constitution when they kept parents in the dark on such matters. Parents, it concluded, have a right to “direct the upbringing and education of their children” as they see fit. Most Americans no doubt are relieved by the majority’s common sense. But what does it say that these are the kinds of issues that often dominate our national discussions around K-12 education today?

