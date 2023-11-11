Why Elite Universities Hate New College Ranking Lists

The nation’s largest nonprofit hedge funds — also known as elite colleges and universities — are scandalized that U.S. News & World Report has suddenly deemed their elitism out of touch.

In September, the magazine released its highly anticipated annual rankings of the nation’s “best” colleges and universities.

This year, however, U.S. News revised its formula to downplay traditional academic metrics and reward schools that foster inclusion and social mobility.

Although university administrators routinely pay lip service to these virtues, the move appears to have gone over about as well as a Republican interloper at a faculty meeting.

Institutions are no longer rewarded for recruiting top-achieving students, hiring more decorated faculty, or ensuring smaller learning environments.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Michael T. Hartney is a faculty member in the department of political science at Boston College and an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute. Matthew Malec is the Special Projects Coordinator at Echelon Insights.

Photo by sengchoy/iStock