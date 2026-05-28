Why Does an Unlawful Immigrant Need a Free Solar Panel?

Good morning:

This week, in the Washington Post, education scholar Jennifer Weber looks at why there are fewer suspensions in New York City public schools today, even as assaults inside schools and classrooms are on the rise. How could suspensions decline as attacks increase? The answer is NYC’s adoption of so-called restorative justice, a way of dealing with troublemakers in schools that focuses on students’ emotional wellbeing, mediation, and conversation to address disorder and wrongdoing, rather than actual punishment and consequences.

Just as NYC’s approach to suspension punishes innocent and well-behaved students, by forcing them to remain in the classroom with destructive and dangerous pupils, the latest proposal out of the City Council punishes low-income New Yorkers struggling to afford housing by deterring investment in the housing stock. Investigative reporter Adam Lehody evaluates the outrageous Community Right to Purchase Act, which would force property owners who intend to sell to make a deal with city-approved non-profits. In the New York Post, Lehody warns that this attack on private property will depress property values, will eliminate the incentive to keep units in good condition, and is likely a violation of state law.

Our homes should be a refuge, but serious assaults like domestic violence often take place behind closed doors. In City Journal, senior fellow Charles Fain Lehman writes that it is a dangerous sign that murder rates are down, but assault rates are up in New York City. This trend bodes poorly for the long-term safety and stability of the city because it appears to be driven by violence on the margins that is harder to police without respect for the law and respect for officers as symbols and reminders of legitimate force.

Also in City Journal, Christopher F. Rufo and Austen Hufford write about a California program that is spending millions of dollars to provide free solar panels, among other heavy appliances and goods, to “low-income” farmworkers, no matter their legal status. Ostensibly, this is a program to combat climate change. Instead, the authors find that this slush fund is part of a project to redistribute billions of taxpayer funds to energy programs and left-wing social causes, while keeping ideology allies employed and on the take.

Finally, the Research team published a new paper today by health care expert Chris Pope on how states today use Medicaid Managed Care (MMC) to extract more resources from the federal government and to hide changes in benefits. As he shows, MMC, where states contract with private insurance companies to manage the health of Medicaid beneficiaries, now constitutes the majority of Medicaid spending. Although MMC was pitched as a way to reduce spending and achieve more efficiency in the program, if anything it seems to be associated with expanded spending and less transparency. Chris offers suggestions to prevent states from gaming the system.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director