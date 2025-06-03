Why Democrats Are Losing Minority Voters

Blacks and Latinos have the same priorities as everyone else—schools, jobs and public safety.

Liberals seldom turn to this column for political advice. They do, however, seem to trust the New York Times, so maybe they caught the Gray Lady’s recent analysis of why the Democratic Party is in the demographic dumps.

Leftists such as Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez denounce Republicans as “oligarchs,” yet millions of blue-collar voters flocking to the GOP remain unpersuaded. Liberals are in denial about these trends, but the reality, according to the Times, is that “Republicans are overwhelmingly making gains in working-class counties,” while “Democrats are improving almost exclusively in wealthier areas.”

The paper’s county-level distillation of Trump-era voting patterns reveals how badly Democrats miscalculated in allowing progressive elites to determine the party’s priorities. Donald Trump “has increased the Republican Party’s share of the presidential vote in each election he’s been on the ballot in close to half the counties in America—1,433 in all,” the Times reported. Worse for Democrats indulging in class warfare, only three of those counties had a median household income of more than $100,000.

