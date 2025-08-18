Why Child Care Costs So Much — and How to Fix It

In a modern economy, personalized human attention is a scarce and pricey commodity.

As a parent of three children under the age of 5, I empathize with Sen. Ruben Gallego. The Arizona Democrat posted on X last week about securing a spot at a local day care center for his daughter, only to find that it’s more expensive than tuition at Arizona State University. My wife and I, two professionals in a major metropolitan area, are facing the same crunch; we’re paying more than $5,000 for child care each month.

When I look at that price tag as a father and household budgeter, I can’t help thinking, “The cost of child care is too damn high.” But when I think like an economist, I understand why.

Child care is expensive because it is labor-intensive. In a modern economy, personalized human attention — the loving care parents want for their kids — is scarce.

