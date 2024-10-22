Why Are Democrats Losing Black Voters?

The party’s difficulties with working-class Americans turn out to cross racial lines.

In his introduction to “A Pathway to American Renewal,” a new collection of essays by scholars and grassroots activists on how to revitalize low-income communities, the volume’s editor, Robert Woodson Sr., describes himself as “a practitioner—a radical pragmatist—who has spent the last fifty years of my life walking among, and learning from, some of the most resilient people you can imagine.”

Given that Mr. Woodson has been coordinating development programs in poor black neighborhoods since the 1960s, I was curious to get his take on why Kamala Harris hasn’t matched the level of support among blacks that other Democratic presidential candidates have received. CBS News reports that in 2020, Joe Biden beat Donald Trump among black voters 90% to 9%, and this year polls have Ms. Harris at a 78% to 15% advantage. In the seven most competitive states about 1 in 4 black men say they “definitely” or “probably” will vote for Mr. Trump, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images