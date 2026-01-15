When Ideology Meets Reality, in New York City and Beyond

Good morning:

In a few weeks, New York City’s new mayor, self-described socialist Zohran Mamdani, will have to submit a draft budget. As senior fellow Nicole Gelinas explains in City Journal, Mamdani’s inaugural budget will be far more revealing about how he intends to govern than any campaign speech.

A common progressive myth is that New York has been constrained by decades of austerity, but Gelinas shows the opposite: the city’s budget has grown far faster than inflation since the 1970s, without delivering markedly better core services. That reality will pose a problem for Mamdani’s agenda of universal childcare, free buses, a new Department of Community Safety, and other broad entitlements, which would require roughly $9 billion a year in new taxes. Whether Mamdani demands those hikes immediately, phases in his promises, or quietly delays them through optimistic revenue forecasts will be the first real test of whether he will govern as a pragmatist or an ideologue.

Also in City Journal, legal policy fellow Jarrett Dieterle explains how former mayor Eric Adams missed a chance to delay Zohran Mamdani’s promised rent freeze. Adams sought to appoint new members to the city’s Rent Guidelines Board who could be removed only “for cause,” potentially postponing a freeze for a year or more—but two appointees declined to serve at the eleventh hour. The misstep clears the way for Mamdani’s rent freeze, a policy that will reduce housing supply, worsen maintenance, and drive up rents elsewhere.

Unfortunately, the harmful consequences of progressive policies do not always prompt course correction. Senior fellow Shawn Regan explained this week how California’s environmental rules helped turn a manageable brush fire into Los Angeles’s worst urban wildfire catastrophe. One year after the Palisades Fire, evidence from lawsuits and public records shows that the state’s policy of “putting plants over people,” as one court filing characterized it, restricted normal firefighting tactics in areas with endangered plant populations. Yet a year later, California has done little to unwind these regulatory barriers, even as they continue to interfere with efforts to treat fire-prone forests.

Finally, for the Wall Street Journal, adjunct fellow Kevin Wallsten and Mike Gallagher argue that the Biden administration’s DEI push contributed to a military recruitment crisis. After DEI mandates were embedded across the federal workforce, the Pentagon imposed ideological “stand-downs” to address unfounded fears about radicalization in the ranks and adopted race-conscious quotas in officer pipelines. The result was a sharp collapse in enlistment—especially among white men—along with a broader decline in public willingness to recommend military service. Early evidence suggests that the Trump administration’s reversal of these policies, and a renewed emphasis on standards and lethality, has begun to reverse the damage.

