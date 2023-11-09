What’s Really at the Root of Anti-Jewish Hate on College Campuses

Pro-Hamas protests erupting on campuses across the country have shocked and dismayed Americans.

These protests are bone-headed and wrong for many reasons, but suffice to say it’s a monstrous failure in moral judgment to draw equivalence between deliberately targeting innocents for slaughter and the inevitable, often forewarned collateral killing of innocents, especially when they’ve been planted as human shields for terrorist installations in schools, mosques and hospitals.

And the rationalization that Israel should be wiped off the map because it is an apartheid state founded on settler colonialism — that’s as fabricated a race hoax as the 1619 Project.

Many Americans, having magnanimously acceded to the diversity-equity-inclusion narrative for “oppressed minorities,” feel betrayed.

______________________

Wai Wah Chin is the founding president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images