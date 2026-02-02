What Possible Justification Do Dems Have for Not Letting ICE Deport a Sex Offender?

Thank you for signing up!

You really can’t make it up.

A previously deported illegal immigrant named Gerardo Miguel Mora, whose rap sheet includes attempted rape and strangulation, was back in a New York City courtroom last week on a shoplifting charge, which, according to The Post, was his second arrest in the month of January — the first being for crack possession.

That’s actually not the unbelievable part of the story.

The reason Mora’s most recent criminal case made news is that New York City Judge Sheridan Jack-Browne allowed him to waltz right out of the courthouse despite being made aware of a federal criminal warrant for Mora’s arrest.

The result was that, upon realizing that Mora had been released, federal agents had to chase him down and take him into custody on the street.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Rafael Mangual is the Nick Ohnell Fellow and head of research for the Policing and Public Safety Initiative at the Manhattan Institute and a contributing editor of City Journal. He is also the author of Criminal (In)Justice: What the Push for Decarceration and Depolicing Gets Wrong and Who It Hurts Most.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images