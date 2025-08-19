What Justice Scalia Taught Me

If students can’t defend dissent in law school, how will they defend justice in court?

They invited me here today as a cautionary tale, to remind you that it’s not too late. You still have time to back out and go find another profession . . .

I graduated from Yale Law School in 2011, and it really is an honor to be back addressing the incoming 1L class.

Until February of this year, I was a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, ending with a very brief but eventful stint as the U.S. Attorney. The work was challenging and meaningful. I spent years solving murders and helped victims of sex trafficking; I prosecuted a cult leader who extorted and trafficked Sarah Lawrence College students, and took on Sam Bankman-Fried, the unrepentant whiz kid who perpetrated a multibillion-dollar crypto fraud.

Consider this my shameless plug to intern at SDNY next summer.

Then, back in February, I resigned from this job I loved because I was ordered to dismiss a case against New York mayor Eric Adams for reasons that I did not consider consistent with my professional and ethical obligations.

Danielle Sassoon is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. This piece is from Danielle's remarks to Yale Law School’s incoming class, delivered August 19 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Photo by LeventKonuk/Getty Images