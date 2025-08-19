View all Articles
Commentary By Danielle Sassoon

What Justice Scalia Taught Me

Education Higher Ed
The Free Press August 19th, 2025
×

Smart Policy, Straight to You

Don’t miss the newsletters from MI and City Journal

If students can’t defend dissent in law school, how will they defend justice in court?

They invited me here today as a cautionary tale, to remind you that it’s not too late. You still have time to back out and go find another profession . . .

I graduated from Yale Law School in 2011, and it really is an honor to be back addressing the incoming 1L class.

Until February of this year, I was a federal prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, ending with a very brief but eventful stint as the U.S. Attorney. The work was challenging and meaningful. I spent years solving murders and helped victims of sex trafficking; I prosecuted a cult leader who extorted and trafficked Sarah Lawrence College students, and took on Sam Bankman-Fried, the unrepentant whiz kid who perpetrated a multibillion-dollar crypto fraud.

Consider this my shameless plug to intern at SDNY next summer.

Then, back in February, I resigned from this job I loved because I was ordered to dismiss a case against New York mayor Eric Adams for reasons that I did not consider consistent with my professional and ethical obligations.

Continue reading the entire piece at The Free Press (paywall)

______________________

Danielle Sassoon is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute. This piece is from Danielle's remarks to Yale Law School’s incoming class, delivered August 19 in New Haven, Connecticut.

Photo by LeventKonuk/Getty Images

2 Minute Read

Further Reading

More Education publications
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More
- - - -
-
- -
By - Read time - mins Read More