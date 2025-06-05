What Did You Think ‘Intifada’ Meant? Vibes?

Good morning:

The month of June opened with a targeted attack on a group of Boulder, Colorado, residents marching for the release of Hamas’s remaining hostages in Gaza. The suspect allegedly used what police called a “makeshift flamethrower” against the crowd and is on video shouting “end Zionists” and “Palestine is free.”

In a new video for the Manhattan Institute, fellow Charles Fain Lehman lays out the three steps absolutely necessary to combat the growing threat of anti-Semitism in the United States. There are appropriate political and criminal justice responses to such rhetoric that do not threaten free speech rights. Lehman argues for to the fullest extent of the law. Failing to do so put all of us at risk, not just American Jews.

This is because the American anti-Israel movement, Lehman writes in a separate column for City Journal, has radicalized. The Boulder “assault is the third high-profile anti-Israel and anti-Semitic terror attack in the U.S. in recent months” and it doesn’t take a political scientist to see a connection between the rhetoric of many anti-Israel protesters—“There is only one solution;” “Intifada! Revolution!” “From the River to the Sea”—to the acts of violence and terrorism.

Amid ongoing protests and campus unrest, Columbia University is trying to isolate itself from its neighbors. Although the university has always been an almost seamless part of New York City, it is closing off tree-lined pedestrian thoroughfares to everyone without a Columbia ID or pass. In the New York Times, senior fellow Nicole Gelinas calls the move an anti-urban message to students that outsiders are dangerous, which keeps the city and the students from thriving.

Increasingly, however, those barriers to entry seem irrelevant. Elite northern schools are struggling to compete with southern schools, especially with colleges and universities in Florida. In City Journal, MI’s director of constitutional studies, Ilya Shapiro, writes that the success of Florida schools in student recruitment signals a paradigm shift in higher education. Elite private universities are no longer the standard bearers for higher education.

Nor should secular schools be the default image of charter schools, senior fellow Nicole Stelle Garnett writes in National Review. The recent deadlocked Supreme Court decision on the case concerning what would have been the nation’s first religious charter school is disappointing. But the momentum is on the side of the charter school movement, and there are several steps states can take to end religious discrimination in public programs, including school programs.

Finally, this week MI released a new issue brief by fellow Daniel DiMartino on the immigration crisis in the United States. He finds that federal law enforcement is necessary but not sufficient for closing the border. If President Trump wants to make good on his promise to increase deportations and bring stability and common sense to the border, the administration must hire more judges to work through the backlog of asylum cases. Judges can close the border—if they are properly resourced.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director