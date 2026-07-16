What Business Does a Mamdani Official Have with Iran?

Good morning:

Last week, City Journal’s own Adam Lehodey scooped that Ana María Archila, Zohran Mamdani’s commissioner for the Office for International Affairs, intended to meet with Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations despite the ongoing hostilities between the Iranian and American governments.

Lehodey’s reporting brought the scheduled meeting to the attention of the U.S. State Department, which forced its cancellation. After City Journal published the news, Mamdani downplayed the scoop at an unrelated event, saying in response to press queries that he was unaware of the meeting and “the commissioner recognizes that this was made in error and we’re working on a new process in terms of new meeting requests.”

That the meeting was ever scheduled opens the door to questions about how top officials in the Mamdani administration view their role in government, and at what level of government they are operating. Are they leaders of the global left, or leaders of New Yorkers? As Lehodey notes, in June Mamdani attempted to meet with leftist Colombian President Gustavo Petro. The meeting was called off after the State Department declined to issue a visa. A State Department official told reporters that such a visit would violate the visa restrictions imposed on Petro. The Colombian’s visa was revoked in September in response to his urging U.S. soldiers to disobey President Trump.

Within the city, some of Mamdani’s policy moves and rhetoric are driving out the wealthiest residents. A new report recently found that New York went from having 12.7% of all millionaires in the U.S. in 2010 to just 8.7% in 2022. As director of Research Judge Glock notes in the New York Post, the political left, and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in particular, have centered their campaigns around vilifying the wealthiest Americans. But New York City’s tax rates on the wealthy are already the highest in the nation. People know when they aren’t wanted. And they don’t like having their private homes videotaped and shared on social media by the mayor. So, these citizens are picking up and leaving, and they are taking their taxable income that funds socialist programs with them.

It isn’t just at the city level that policymakers are sabotaging their residents. This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a first-in-the-nation one-year freeze on construction permits for large data centers. In response, MI’s Jesse Arm and Sean Speer warn that data centers and artificial intelligence are the future of American industry, but Americans’ discomfort with the technology risks putting us behind.

Finally, fellow Heather Mac Donald writes an important essay in City Journal about the nationwide trend of “teen takeovers” and the violence they devolve into. She breaks down the myths deployed to defend and absolve them—loneliness, Covid, emotional neediness, poverty, hunger, and too much law enforcement. None of these explanations withstands Mac Donald’s scrutiny.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Kelsey Bloom

Editorial Director