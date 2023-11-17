Want to Solve the Budget Crisis, Mayor Adams? Stop Out-of-Control Migrant Spending

New York City doesn’t have a budget crisis. It has a crisis of a mayor who has no idea how to budget, and who thinks that everything – including what should be a routine, dry, midyear budget update – is yet another opportunity to try to wring money from Washington for migrants.

It’s reaching the point that no one should take anything he says seriously – except the risk that his mismanagement poses for New York City is serious stuff.

This week, Adams scored the headlines he wanted with his November update to the current fiscal year, which began July 1. The mayor projects a $8.9 billion budget deficit for next summer, up from a $5.1 billion estimate in June.

“Eric Adams slashes budgets for police, libraries, and schools,” the Times wrote.

With agencies having to cut $1.8 billion, the number of police officers will fall to below 30,000, from above 34,000 now, a low not seen since 1993. The streets will be dirtier, as sanitation workers will empty litterboxes less frequently. Kids won’t be able to visit libraries on Sundays.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit