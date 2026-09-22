Walker Percy’s Prophetic Vision

The author’s 1971 novel, "Love in the Ruins," dramatizes how today’s divisions originated in the upheaval of the countercultural era.

Walker Percy’s 1971 novel “Love in the Ruins” now reads like prophecy. Set in a collapsing America riven by ideology, technological upheaval, loneliness, and spiritual exhaustion, the novel captures the strange mixture of decadence and despair that often marks contemporary life. It meditates on what Americans forget when political disorder obscures human nature, moral responsibility, and the civic inheritance embedded in the Declaration of Independence — timely, if sobering, themes as the United States observes its 250th birthday.

A doctor trained at Columbia University, Walker Percy left medicine after contracting tuberculosis while conducting Skid Row research in the 1940s. He turned instead to fiction and philosophy, producing novels and essays that retain remarkable power and relevance. Though rooted in the modern South — a South of air conditioning, civil rights, suburbs, and prosperity — Percy’s work reaches beyond region, exploring the anxieties and moral disorientation that accompany modern affluence and equality.

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Richard M. Reinsch II is editor in chief of the Civitas Institute’s Civitas Outlook and the founding editor of Law & Liberty.

This piece originally appeared in City Journal.