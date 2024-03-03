View all Articles
Commentary By Nicole Gelinas

Viral TikTok Highlights the Insanity of NYC Rent Regulations

New York Post March 3rd, 2024

Fashion TikToker Carla Badami just racked up 4 million views for an explainer video — how a rent-stabilized New York City tenant can ask the state government for a rent record and ensure it matches what the landlord is charging.

Badami hit upon a tenet of free markets: Renters need not just a supply of choices but also transparency.

We should know what the legal rent is on all regulated apartments, information the state Legislature conceals.

Badami accidentally stumbled upon a common fraud.

Worried that her landlord hadn’t sent her a renewal lease after a year’s tenancy on the Lower East Side, she started wondering about the process.

So she went to the state regulator’s website to inquire.

A few days later, she got more information than she’d expected. “This is where things get juicy. My landlord had been reporting to the [Department of Homes and Community Renewal] that I was paying $1,295 a month. $1,295? I was paying $1,850.”

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

Nicole Gelinas is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and contributing editor at City Journal. Follow her on Twitter here.

Photo by Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

