Union boss’ school-choice betrayal reveals NY’s true power players

New York’s teachers’ unions have never been shy about throwing their weight around to boost spending or weaken accountability in the state’s public education system.

But things took a wild turn this month as they used that heft to turn the state’s labor movement against their own colleagues — thousands of union dues-paying teachers at private and parochial schools.

Beginning in January, American taxpayers can donate up to $1,700 to “scholarship granting organizations” that benefit K-12 students, and deduct that same amount from the taxes they owe Uncle Sam.

The provision, adopted as part of last year’s tax mega-bill, means states that join the program must now set rules and issue a list of eligible SGOs.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, to her credit, has signaled she’ll soon do so, since the alternative is to let New Yorkers’ donations flow to other states that have opted in.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The New York Post

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Ken Girardin is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.