Twenty-Five Years After 9/11: Lessons Learned and Forgotten

Good morning:

As we approach the 25th anniversary of 9/11, MI scholars are reflecting on what we have learned in the quarter century since the attacks and on which lessons we may be in danger of forgetting.

In City Journal, legal policy fellow Tal Fortgang argues that a moral equivalence between the U.S. and its terrorist enemies is increasingly commonplace feature of the progressive worldview. As he notes, Hasan Piker’s view that “America deserved 9/11” now puts him closer to the Democratic party mainstream than to outright pariahdom. At the same time, courts and prosecutors have been unwilling to fully enforce federal prohibitions on material support for foreign terrorist organizations. As we reflect on the 25th anniversary of the attacks, Fortgang argues, we would be wise to remember that the “nation belongs to those who believe in Americanism, not those who aid and abet its enemies.”

Also in City Journal, senior fellow Nicole Gelinas argues New York’s post-9/11 recovery succeeded because the city chose continuity rather than trying to “reimagine” itself. Lower Manhattan was rebuilt and the city continued to attract private investment, high-paying jobs, residents, and tourists. Today, however, Gelinas warns that New York’s post-pandemic growth has slowed and that Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s economic agenda marks a break from this long-running consensus.

MI scholars are also weighing in on academic freedom, the future of the Supreme Court, and the future of AI in government.

In the Wall Street Journal, senior fellow Roland Fryer and Bill Ackman announced the launch of the Carob Trust Prize for Academic Courage, which will award scholars who rigorously challenge prevailing orthodoxies. The prize awards $1 million to as many as five social scientists per year who demonstrate intellectual independence and are validated by the evidence despite being attacked. The selection committee is comprised of scholars from across the ideological landscape, united only by a common goal to pursue the evidence wherever it may lead. Although one prize cannot change culture overnight, Fryer and Ackman note, it will make it slightly easier for scholars to ask questions rather than staying silent.

Also in the Journal, senior fellow James Piereson examines proposals to expand the Supreme Court from nine justices to 13. He argues that the nineteenth-century changes often cited as precedent were driven largely by administrative needs, not an effort to alter the Court’s ideological balance. In his view, a partisan expansion would raise serious separation-of-powers concerns, weaken judicial independence, and invite retaliatory court-packing whenever control of Washington changes hands.

Finally, this week MI published a new issue brief by technical writer Sean Speer on New York’s LOADinG Act, which limits the use of artificial intelligence across state and local government. Originally introduced as an AI transparency and accountability measure, the law was repeatedly revised until its central feature became protections for public-sector employees. It now bars agencies from using automated systems to displace workers or transfer duties currently performed by employees to machines, while extending those protections across state agencies, schools, public universities, and local governments. Speer argues that the law effectively protects existing public-sector work arrangements—and the unions that benefit from them—at the expense of the productivity gains, lower costs, and improved services that AI could make possible.

Continue reading for all these insights and more.

Nick Saffran

Senior Editor