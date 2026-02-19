Trump’s Self-Destructive Greenland Gambit

The U.S. doesn’t need threats to unlock the island’s strategic value

In January, a man attempted to raise an American flag on a flagpole in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. He did not get very far. Locals intervened, the police arrived, and a fine was issued. The would-be flag-raiser turned out to be a German comedian looking for attention. Nuuk’s mayor was not amused. The stunt was “not funny,” she said in a statement.

The episode was a small but telling sign of tensions that had been building for weeks. President Donald Trump had been talking, again, about Greenland. At press conferences, in speeches, and in off-the-cuff remarks, the president insisted that the United ...

Continue reading the entire piece here at the National Review (paywall)

______________________

Shawn Regan is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Jim Watson - Pool / Getty Images