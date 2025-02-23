Trump’s Justice Dept. Vows to End College Affirmative Action — Here’s Where to Start

President Donald Trump’s Justice Department has committed to ending affirmative action and DEI in education — but top universities’ scofflaw behavior means that new Attorney General Pam Bondi will have a tough fight on her hands.

In her first day on the job, Bondi announced she will require compliance with Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, the 2023 Supreme Court decision that banned affirmative action in college admissions.

“Educational agencies, colleges and universities that receive federal funds may not ‘treat some students worse than others in part because of race,’” Bondi wrote in a memo.

What a welcome change: For almost two years, elite universities have ignored the high court’s ruling and continued to grant race-based preferences to black and Hispanic applicants while penalizing Asians.

Renu Mukherjee is a fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images