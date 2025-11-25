Trump Struggles to Sell MAGA on H-1Bs

White House messaging is a mess, and the upside of immigration is getting lost in all the noise.

It has become unfashionable on the political right to say nice things about foreign nationals, even the ones who are here lawfully. Just ask Donald Trump, who has struggled to convince the MAGA base that legal immigration is a net benefit to America. Welcome to my world, Mr. President.

Part of the problem has been White House inconsistency on the issue. Mr. Trump’s position on illegal immigration isn’t in doubt, but he can seem indecisive, even self-contradictory, when discussing migration policies for those who play by the rules. Last year, for example, he sided with Elon Musk, a staunch proponent of the H-1B work visa program typically used by foreign professionals in fields such as engineering, technology and medicine.

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images