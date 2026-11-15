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In 2024, Republicans made a historic breakthrough with Hispanic voters as Donald Trump captured 43% of the Latino vote — up from 35% in 2020.

But in this year’s midterms, those gains and more evaporated: Only about a third of Hispanic voters backed GOP House candidates, reverting to their pre-2024 patterns.

Republicans must ask themselves how to win back the hearts and minds of the Hispanic voters who propelled Trump into the White House.

The truth is, the GOP got arrogant about its Hispanic surge.

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

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Santiago Vidal Calvo is a Cities policy analyst at Manhattan Institute.