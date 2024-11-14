Trump Must Trash Biden’s Radical ‘Environment Justice’ Rules on Day 1

President Trump’s second administration has the chance to make fast changes when it comes into office Jan. 20.

Some of the Biden administration’s most pernicious policies were enacted, not through Congress, but via executive orders and other non-legislative maneuvers.

That means the Trump team can reverse many of those policies using the same procedures.

It should do so immediately upon taking office.

Biden’s environmental-justice agenda belongs high on the list.

In his first week in office, Biden signed Executive Order 14008, directing agencies to “secure environmental justice and spur economic opportunity” for “marginalized” communities.

Trump should issue a new EO rolling back those environmental-justice requirements and dismantling EJ departments and policies within the Environmental Protection Agency and other agencies.

Such a move will be met with outrage: Like many progressive policies, “environmental justice” sounds superficially appealing. Who could be against giving minorities and the poor equal protection from pollution?

Continue reading the entire piece here at the New York Post

______________________

James B. Meigs is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a City Journal contributing editor, cohost of the How Do We Fix It? podcast, and the former editor of Popular Mechanics. This piece is adapted from City Journal.

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images