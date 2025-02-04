Trump Can Do a Lot for School Choice

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, is considering a case that could expand charter opportunities.

President Trump has repeatedly vowed to abolish the Education Department as part of a broader plan to reduce federal involvement in K-12 schooling and delegate more authority to the states. It’s an admirable goal but one that requires an act of Congress, and Republicans don’t have the votes to pull it off right now. What can be done to advance school reform meanwhile?

A lot, potentially. Mr. Trump has already signed a pair of executive orders related to education. One cuts federal funding for schools where children are being taught that “members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally or inherently superior to members of another race, color, sex, or national origin,” or that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive.”

The order likewise bans the teaching of “gender ideology” and the joint “use of intimate facilities and accommodations such as bathrooms or locker rooms specifically designated for persons of the opposite sex.” No more boys “participating in school athletic competitions or other extracurricular activities specifically designated for persons of the opposite sex.” This is common sense to most people. In a New York Times/Ipsos poll from last month, 79% of all respondents, and 67% of Democrats, said biological males should be banned from competing with women in sports.

