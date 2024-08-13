Trump Allows Harris a Second Chance at a First Impression

The former president needs to get over himself and focus on attacking the administration’s record.

President Biden was nudged off the top of the ticket last month because he was struggling in the polls, Democrats were unenthusiastic about his candidacy, and donors were becoming restive. Replacing him so late in the race with Vice President Kamala Harris was a risky move, though so far it’s paying off in spades.

Polls show the race tightening and Ms. Harris pulling ahead in several battleground states. Her campaign hauled in $310 million in July—more than double the $139 million the Trump campaign raised. Ms. Harris’s 2020 presidential candidacy went nowhere. She and other Biden rivals were passed over as too left-wing. But Donald Trump has given Ms. Harris a second chance to make a first impression.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Wall Street Journal (paywall)

______________________

Jason L. Riley is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, a columnist at The Wall Street Journal, and a Fox News commentator. Follow him on Twitter here.

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images