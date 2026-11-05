Tough Love: My Wife Won’t Have Sex with Me

‘My wife started to pull away after our third child was born,’ writes a 42-year-old husband. ‘In the last seven years, we’ve had sex once.’ Our advice columnist weighs in.

Abigail,

I’m a 42-year-old father who has been married for the past 13 years. We’ve had a great marriage for the most part with three wonderful kids. We have healthy social lives, together as a couple and individually. We both do activities outside the home such as Pilates and soccer. We go surfing together.

But in the last seven years, we’ve had sex once.

My wife started to pull away physically after our third child was born. At the time, we lived abroad for my work. We rallied around each other after the birth, but we were alone—some friends but no family. Then came the pandemic. Sex dried up completely, except once.

Continue reading the entire piece here at The Free Press (Paywall)

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Abigail Shrier is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the New York Times bestselling author of Bad Therapy: Why the Kids Aren’t Growing Up.